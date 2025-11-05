Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov.5

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 5:

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW: This airline holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.73, compared with 11.10 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flex Ltd. FLEX: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Flex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.61, compared with 25.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Bank FRBA: This banking products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

First Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 11.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

