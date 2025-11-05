Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov.5

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 5:
SkyWest, Inc. SKYW: This airline holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
SkyWest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.73, compared with 11.10 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Flex Ltd. FLEX: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Flex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.61, compared with 25.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Bank FRBA: This banking products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
First Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 11.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.