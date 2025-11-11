Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov.11

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 11:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This banking products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.84, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

