Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov.10

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 10:

Suzano S.A. SUZ: This pulp and paper company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Suzano S.A. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

United Fire Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Commercial Metals Company CMC: This steel and metal manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.07, compared with 24.72 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

