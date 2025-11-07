Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 7

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 7:

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

PRA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.35, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Weatherford International plc WFRD: This energy services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.18, compared with 24.97 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fin-tech company that provides software solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.33, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

