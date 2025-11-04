Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 4

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 4:

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Fox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.32, compared with 49.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS: This operator of hospitals, and behavioral health care facilities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.24, compared with 25.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

