Best Value Stocks to Buy for Nov. 4

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 4:
Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Fox Corporation Price and Consensus
Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote
Fox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.32, compared with 49.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fox Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Fox Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote
Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS: This operator of hospitals, and behavioral health care facilities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote
Universal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.24, compared with 25.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Universal Health Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Universal Health Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote
