Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Brenntag SE BNTGY: This distributor of chemicals and ingredients carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Brenntag AG Price and Consensus

Brenntag AG price-consensus-chart | Brenntag AG Quote

Brenntag has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.78, compared with 21.56 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brenntag AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Brenntag AG pe-ratio-ttm | Brenntag AG Quote

Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY: This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Corp. Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Corp. Quote

Sumitomo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.45, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sumitomo Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sumitomo Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Sumitomo Corp. Quote

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS: This dialysis and related services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

Fresenius has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.47, compared with 21.56 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PE Ratio (TTM)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA pe-ratio-ttm | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brenntag AG (BNTGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.