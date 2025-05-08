Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Monro, Inc. MNRO: This operator of retail tire and automotive repair stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote

Monro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.55, compared with 22.75 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Quote

