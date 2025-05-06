Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY: This gold-mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Harmony Gold Mining has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.94, compared with 21.77 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

OneSpan Inc. OSPN: This cybersecurity technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

ONESPAN INC Price and Consensus

ONESPAN INC price-consensus-chart | ONESPAN INC Quote

OneSpan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.15, compared with 21.77 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ONESPAN INC PE Ratio (TTM)

ONESPAN INC pe-ratio-ttm | ONESPAN INC Quote

