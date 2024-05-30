Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30:

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Adecoagro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This mortgage servicing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Maximus, Inc. MMS: This government services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.87 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Maximus, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.