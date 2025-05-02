Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:

Herbalife Ltd HLF: This global network marketing company which offers a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.47 compared with 5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LATAM Airlines Group LTM: This company which offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Barclays BCS: This major global banking and financial services company which provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, corporations and institutions., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Barclays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.32 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

