Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Phio Pharmaceuticals PHIO: This company which is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.40 compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alerus Financial ALRS: This financial services company, which offers banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage to businesses and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Alerus Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.28 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.34 compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

