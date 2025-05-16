Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Taboola.com TBLA: This company which provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Taboola.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Taboola.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taboola.com Ltd. Quote

Taboola.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.92 compared with 30.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taboola.com Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Taboola.com Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Taboola.com Ltd. Quote

Seven and I Holdings Co. SVNDY: This Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Seven and I Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Seven and I Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Seven and I Holdings Co. Quote

Seven and I Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.02 compared with 30.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Seven and I Holdings Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Seven and I Holdings Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Seven and I Holdings Co. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

