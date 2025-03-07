Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.46, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First Community Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.27, compared with 21.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.62, compared with 21.12 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Corporation (FCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.