Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
BayCom Corp BCML: This bank holding company for United Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
BayCom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
CommScope Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.31, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BGC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.