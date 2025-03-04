Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Maximus, Inc. MMS: This business process services provider to the public sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.73, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Maximus, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.