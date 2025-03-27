Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:
Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus
Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
Molson Coors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.28, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Molson Coors Beverage Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Molson Coors Beverage Company pe-ratio-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
AerSale Corporation ASLE: This company that provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.
AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus
AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote
AerSale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.00, compared with 36.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AerSale Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
AerSale Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | AerSale Corporation Quote
Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC: This financial products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Credit Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus
Credit Acceptance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Credit Acceptance Corporation Quote
Credit Acceptance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46, compared with 20.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Credit Acceptance Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Credit Acceptance Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Credit Acceptance Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
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Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.