Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBK: This bank holding company for Origin Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Origin Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Origin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.49, compared with 20.85 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. NECB: This holding company for NorthEast Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote

Northeast Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.