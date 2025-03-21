Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

Enova International ENVA: This online financial services company which offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Century Aluminum CENX: This company which is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United Sates and Iceland, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Century Aluminum Company Price and Consensus

Century Aluminum Company price-consensus-chart | Century Aluminum Company Quote

Century Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.36 compared with 28.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Century Aluminum Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Aluminum Company pe-ratio-ttm | Century Aluminum Company Quote

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company which offers a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

BGC Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.1 compared with 17 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BGC Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.