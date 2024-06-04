Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This dry bulk shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.25 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Costamare Inc. CMRE: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus
Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
Adecoagro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Adecoagro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Adecoagro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
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Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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