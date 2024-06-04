Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This dry bulk shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.25 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Adecoagro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Adecoagro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.