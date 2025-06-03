Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which offers airline passenger and cargo services covering many countries in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean from its Panama City hub, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OP Bancorp OPBK: This banking company which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

European Wax Center EWCZ: This personal care franchise brand which offers wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.4 compared with 33.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

