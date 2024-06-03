Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Invesco Mortgage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC PE Ratio (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC pe-ratio-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

Macy's, Inc. M: This omni-channel retail major carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.