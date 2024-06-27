Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Macy's M: This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryder System R: This company which is recognized as one of the world's largest providers of integrated logistics and transportation solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 16.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97 compared with 15.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

