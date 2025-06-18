Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.68, compared with 38.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

European Wax Center, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

European Wax Center, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

SSE plc SSEZY: This electricity company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

SSE PLC Price and Consensus

SSE PLC price-consensus-chart | SSE PLC Quote

SSE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.11, compared with 22.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SSE PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

SSE PLC pe-ratio-ttm | SSE PLC Quote

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.31, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SSE PLC (SSEZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.