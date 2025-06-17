Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

South Plains Financial, Inc. SPFI: This bank holding company for City Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

South Plains has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.32, compared with 22.42 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

TTM Tech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.28, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Popular, Inc. BPOP: This retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.85, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

