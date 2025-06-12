Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR BLFBY: This global infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Balfour has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.48, compared with 22.65 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. CZWI: This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

