Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY: This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Corp. Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Corp. Quote

Sumitomo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sumitomo Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sumitomo Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Sumitomo Corp. Quote

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania UVSP: This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Price and Consensus

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania price-consensus-chart | Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Quote

Univest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.70, compared with 22.53 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania PE Ratio (TTM)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania pe-ratio-ttm | Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Quote

