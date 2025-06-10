Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Guild Holdings Company GHLD: This residential mortgage loans company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Guild Holdings Company Price and Consensus

Guild Holdings Company price-consensus-chart | Guild Holdings Company Quote

Guild has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.23, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Guild Holdings Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Guild Holdings Company pe-ratio-ttm | Guild Holdings Company Quote

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

Horace Mann Educators has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A

Horace Mann Educators Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

Vinci SA VCISY: This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

Vinci has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.88, compared with 25.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vinci SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Vinci SA pe-ratio-ttm | Vinci SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.