Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29:

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

First United Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.22 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG: This financial technology holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

PROG Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.15 compared with 22.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.57 compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First United Corporation (FUNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.