Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

LendingTree, Inc. TREE: This operator of an online consumer platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.02, compared with 44.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK: This packaging company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Crown has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.91, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.31, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

