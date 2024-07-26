Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This furniture company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61, compared with 21.97 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Griffon Corporation GFF: This diversified management and holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.01, compared with 21.97 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Baytex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.88, compared with 21.97 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

