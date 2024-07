Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Banco Santander, S.A. SAN: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.28, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This miner of mineral properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03, compared with 22.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

