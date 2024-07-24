Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER: This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96, compared with 22.53 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.19, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.34, compared with 28.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

