Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI: This company which is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

General Motors GM: This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27 compared with 10.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JD.com JD: This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73 compared with 74.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

