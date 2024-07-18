Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Veolia Environnement VEOEY: This global company which offers a entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Veolia Environnement's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11 compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peabody Energy BTU: This coal company which, provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 10.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Telefonica TEF: This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.25 compared with 18.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

