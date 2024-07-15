Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV: This timeshare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.67 compared with 22.70 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This liquefied natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 22.73 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This furniture company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco Mfg. Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08 compared with 22.73 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

