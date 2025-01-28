Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28:

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 3.7% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP: This concrete pumping and waste management services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Concrete Pumping Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.33 compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Potbelly Corporation PBPB: This franchise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 da0ys.

Potbelly Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 45.74 compared with 54.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

