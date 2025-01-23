Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:

Matthews International Corporation MATW: This global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Matthews International Corporation Price and Consensus

Matthews International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Matthews International Corporation Quote

Matthews International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.57, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Matthews International Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Matthews International Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Matthews International Corporation Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP: This company that provides concrete pumping and waste management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Concrete Pumping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.88, compared with 27.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This asset management company focused on real estate, credit, and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Rithm Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.