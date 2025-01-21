Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Ingevity Corporation NGVT: This activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Ingevity Corporation Price and Consensus

Ingevity Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ingevity Corporation Quote

Ingevity has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.68, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ingevity Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ingevity Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ingevity Corporation Quote

ICL Group Ltd ICL: This specialty minerals and chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

ICL Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

ICL Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ICL Group Ltd. Quote

ICL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.07, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ICL Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ICL Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | ICL Group Ltd. Quote

Adient plc ADNT: This automotive seating supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Adient Price and Consensus

Adient price-consensus-chart | Adient Quote

Adient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.41, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Adient PE Ratio (TTM)

Adient pe-ratio-ttm | Adient Quote

