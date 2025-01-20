Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Plumas Bancorp PLBC: This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Plumus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Claros has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.98, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

New Gold Inc. NGD: This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

New Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.73, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

