Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Ringcentral RNG: This company which is a leading provider of contact center software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, along with global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Ringcentral, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

Ringcentral’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ringcentral, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ringcentral, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. STRW: This company which is an owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Quote

Strawberry Fields REIT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Quote

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

