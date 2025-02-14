Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE: This workforce solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.38, compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health and mineral nutrition company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Phibro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.41, compared with 21.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

