Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th

February 12, 2025 — 05:45 am EST

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

MRC Global Inc. MRC: This pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

MRC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.91, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

