Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT: This company that operates as a gardening and pet supplies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

Central Garden & Pet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.57, compared with 21.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Central Garden & Pet Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Central Garden & Pet Company pe-ratio-ttm | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.14, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

