Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9:

Premier, Inc. PINC: This healthcare solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.75 compared with 25.38 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM: This specialty contractor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 23.96 compared with 25.38 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This industrial distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterpriseshas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.91 compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

