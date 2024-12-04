Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This retail and wholesale company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.46 compared with 30.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL: This leisure travel services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.65 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

