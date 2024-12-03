Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for PCB Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.39 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION: This banking products and related services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.48 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

