Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 25.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD: This school bus manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48 compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.85 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

