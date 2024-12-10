Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10:

Plumas Bancorp PLBC: This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus

Plumas Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Plumas Bancorp Quote

Plumas Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48 compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Plumas Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Plumas Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Plumas Bancorp Quote

Comerica Incorporated CMA: This financial products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

Comerica Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Comerica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.91 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Comerica Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.94 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Powell Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.