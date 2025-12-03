Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec. 3

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 3:

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS: This healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Universal Health Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97, compared with 25.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Universal Health Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Universal Health Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII: This industrial robotics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote

Oceaneering International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.33, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oceaneering International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Oceaneering International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

WisdomTree has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.96, compared with 25.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

WisdomTree, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.