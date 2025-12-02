Best Value Stocks to Buy for Dec. 2

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 2:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This Tree-nut and peanut processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Price and Consensus

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. price-consensus-chart | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.23, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU: This gold and copper mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Centerra Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Centerra Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Centerra Gold Inc. Quote

Centerra Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.69, compared with 25.20 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Centerra Gold Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Centerra Gold Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Centerra Gold Inc. Quote

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This omnichannel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.2% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation Price and Consensus

Kohl's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kohl's Corporation Quote

Kohl's Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.70, compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kohl's Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kohl's Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kohl's Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.